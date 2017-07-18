Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Protesters stay between fires on a street during a protest at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. (Michael Probst/AP)

G20 riots in Germany caused up to $13.8-million in insured damage

BERLIN — The Associated Press

A group representing German insurers says the rioting that accompanied the Group of 20 summit earlier this month could cost insurance companies up to €12-million ($13.8-million).

Host city Hamburg saw three nights of violence amid anti-globalization protests as leaders of the world’s biggest economic powers met July 7-8.

The German Insurance Association said in an initial estimate Tuesday that insured damage totalled as much as €12-million, with damaged cars accounting for up to a third of that sum. It also includes damage to houses and companies.

Contempt for G20 grows after divided leaders leave vandalized Hamburg

Chancellor Angela Merkel promised immediately after the summit to work with Hamburg authorities to help people affected by the riots. The federal and city governments have set up a “hardship fund.”

