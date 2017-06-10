Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this Nov. 19, 2011, file photo, Seif al-Islam is seen after his capture in the custody of revolutionary fighters in Zintan, a town south of the capital Tripoli, Libya. A statement by his captors, the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Battalion, said Seif al-Islam was released on Friday, June 9, 2017. (Ammar El-Darwish/AP)
In this Nov. 19, 2011, file photo, Seif al-Islam is seen after his capture in the custody of revolutionary fighters in Zintan, a town south of the capital Tripoli, Libya. A statement by his captors, the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Battalion, said Seif al-Islam was released on Friday, June 9, 2017. (Ammar El-Darwish/AP)

Gadhafi’s son released after more than five years of detention Add to ...

Rami Musa

BENGHAZI, Libya — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Seif al-Islam, the son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, has been released after more than five years in detention, his captors said on Saturday.

A statement by his captors, the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Battalion, said Seif al-Islam was released on Friday, but gave no details on his whereabouts. Battalion officials reached by The Associated Press at Zintan, a town south of the capital Tripoli where it is based, confirmed his release. They declined to disclose his whereabouts, citing concerns over his safety.

They said his release was decided as part of a recent pardon issued by the Libyan parliament based in the country’s eastern region.

The parliament in the city of Tobruk is part of one of three rival administrations in Libya, evidence of the chaos that has prevailed in the country since Gadhafi’s ouster and death.

Gadhafi’s son was captured by the battalion’s fighters late in 2011, the year when a popular uprising toppled Gadhafi after more than 40 years in power. He was later killed.

The uprising later plunged the oil-rich North African nation into a ruinous civil war in which Seif al-Islam led Gadhafi’s loyalist forces against the rebels.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular