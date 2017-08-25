Propaganda officials like to boast that Elishku township has some of the best farmed goods in China. More than 3,000 kilometres from Beijing and situated near the borders of Tajikistan and Pakistan, it forms part of Yarkand county, a fertile crescent that marks the western border of the vast, desert-filled Tarim Basin. Elishku’s fields grow grapes and honeydew melons, wheat and cotton. Locals make their own yogurt and cook lamb meat on outdoor grills whose fragrant smoke billows out into the streets.

