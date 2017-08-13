Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Swedish journalist Kim Wall allegedly stands next to a man in the tower of the private submarine "UC3 Nautilus" on August 10, 2017 in Copenhagen Harbor. (PETER THOMPSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Swedish journalist Kim Wall allegedly stands next to a man in the tower of the private submarine "UC3 Nautilus" on August 10, 2017 in Copenhagen Harbor. (PETER THOMPSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Homemade submarine seems to have been sunk on purpose: Danish police Add to ...

Teis Jensen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

COPENHAGEN — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Danish police said on Sunday they had found nobody in the wreck of a submarine owned by an inventor charged with the manslaughter of a woman who had been on board – but added the vessel seemed to have been deliberately sunk.

Police have said that Swedish journalist Kim Wall, 30, is missing after taking a ride on Peter Madsen’s homemade 17-meter sub, which sank on Friday morning. Madsen was rescued by the navy.

Madsen, 46, has been ordered to be held in custody for 24 days, accused of Wall’s manslaughter.

The vessel was recovered on Saturday from Koge Bay, south of Copenhagen, where it had been lying at a depth of seven meters, and taken into harbour. Police searched it late on Saturday and early on Sunday.

“There are no persons in the submarine, dead or alive,” Jens Moller, head of Copenhagen Police’s homicide unit, said at a news conference on Sunday.

He said it appeared to have been deliberately scuttled, and was still being treated as a possible crime scene.

Madsen, an entrepreneur, artist, submarine builder and aerospace engineer, went before a judge on Saturday behind closed doors for preliminary questioning. His defence lawyer, Betina Hald Engmark, told Reuters he denied the charges.

Police said on Friday the inventor had told them he dropped Wall off from his submarine in Copenhagen on Thursday night. On Sunday they said they had since been given another explanation by Madsen, but declined to elaborate.

Police in Sweden said they had tried without success to contact Wall by phone and that her family had not heard from her.

The submarine, UC3 Nautilus, is one of three constructed by Madsen. It can carry eight people.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

U.K. to ban new gas and diesel cars by 2040 (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular