How Canada shaped Gilbert Houngbo’s journey from Togo to the UN

Gilbert Houngbo has been prime minister of a small African country and is now the head of a United Nations agency that has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. But on his trip to Canada this week, he'll have more than affairs of state on his mind – he will also continue a decades-old love affair with Canada that includes plans to dig into a hearty plate of poutine.

Houngbo, 56, has had a remarkably varied career, including work as a farm hand, an accountant and chief of staff for the United Nations Development Programme. He served a four-year term as prime minister in the West African nation of Togo, ending in 2012, and is now the president of the Rome-based International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), one of three major agriculture-focused UN entities based in the Italian capital.

Yet Canada is right at the centre of Houngbo's personal and professional development. Mr. Houngbo first arrived in Montreal back in 1983 as a 22-year-old preparing for graduate studies in accounting and finance at the University of Quebec at Trois-Riviéres. He became a Canadian citizen, moved up the ladder at Price Waterhouse Canada, and became a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, a position he still holds. Mr. Houngbo said in an interview it would be almost impossible to overstate the importance of Canada in his life.

"It bothers me a little when people ask me to talk about the impact Canada has had on my life, because that implies it no longer has an impact," Mr. Houngbo said. "Canada is still part of me and it will always be. I am Canadian. The country is in my blood."

That is where the poutine comes in. The Quebec specialty made from French fries smothered in cheese curd and covered with gravy is one of the Canadian staples Mr. Houngbo says he misses and cannot find in his current home in Italy. He developed a taste for the dish after more than a decade in Quebec.

"When I get back to Canada I want to have some poutine and then a big cup of coffee from Tim Hortons," he said.

Of course, Mr. Houngbo also has a formal agenda for his trip to Canada, which gets under way with a stop in Ottawa on Monday. Mr. Houngbo's highest-ranking meeting will be with International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau.

Though Mr. Houngbo returns to Canada almost every year – two of his three children live in Canada, one in Montreal and the other in Victoria (the youngest still lives in Rome) – and he visits when he can, this will be his first visit since taking the reins at IFAD in April.

"The main reason for the visit is maximum outreach in a country that has been one of IFAD most steadfast supporters," Mr. Houngbo said.

He said Canada's long-standing foreign policy priority of economic development aligns with IFAD's mission of promoting sustainable agricultural development throughout Latin America, Africa and Asia The fund estimates it has helped improve the fate of some 425 million rural residents in the developing world since it was founded in 1977.

"Canada was a top-10 supporter of IFAD's second-most-recent budget and a top-five supporter in the current budget," Houngbo said, referring to the 2013-15 and 2016-18 periods. "My goal is to make sure the Canadian government understands the good their contributions are doing in the world, and to understand what Canada thinks we should be prioritizing."

IFAD's current three-year budget is $1.35-billion (U.S.), including a Canadian contribution of $75-million (Canadian ), plus an additional $10-million for climate-related initiatives over that three-year span. Canada's contributions are more than several countries with larger economies, including France, Germany and the U.S.

"Our goal is to increase our budget by about 10 per cent in the next period, and so we are asking the main donor states, including Canada, to increase their pledges," he said.

Mr. Houngbo is not scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on this trip, though the two did meet informally when Mr. Trudeau travelled to Italy for the Group of Seven summit in Taormina, Sicily, back in May.

Mr. Houngbo noted that Pierre Trudeau, the current prime minister's father, was the head of government when Mr. Houngbo first arrived in Canada nearly 35 years ago, a period of his life he still talks about with great enthusiasm.

"My arrival in Canada changed my life in ways I could never have imagined," said Mr. Houngbo, the 11th of 18 children, hailing from a rural part of Togo. In 1983, the small African country was more than 50 times poorer than Canada in per capita terms. While there, he won a scholarship to study in Canada.

"I was welcomed in Canada, where I got a top level education and a different sense of my place in the world," Mr. Houngbo said. "It's impossible to imagine I would be here now if that didn't happen."

There was a lighter side to his early Canadian experiences as well.

He remembers subconsciously adopting a Québécois accent at times as a way to fit in, and he said it still comes back to him when he returns to Montreal. But the local accent was not the only thing that took getting used to.

"I arrived in Montreal at the end of August in 1983, and even though it was summer, it was still the coldest weather I had ever experienced," he recalled. "Up until then I had lived my whole life almost exactly on the equator.

"The idea that the days lasted so long in the summer in Canada was completely new to me, since in Togo it's light from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, year around," he said. "And I had never experienced temperatures below something like 12 or 14 degrees [Celsius]. It can get that cold at night in Montreal even in the summer."

It has been a long and unlikely journey for Mr. Houngbo, who as a child had to walk several kilometres carrying buckets of water from the nearest river and stay after school to help clean classrooms, and who is now visiting the country that changed his life as the head of an important UN agency.

"My agenda has always been related to development, which is something I have seen from all sides," Mr. Houngbo said. "It's a role that still motivates me as much as ever."