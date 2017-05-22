Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

U.S. President Donald Trump walks to Marine One prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., April 28, 2017, as he travels to Atlanta. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
How to sell climate change to Trump: Jobs, jobs – and tech

Eric Reguly - EUROPEAN BUREAU CHIEF

ROME — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

If you believe in miracles, pray for one when Donald Trump meets Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday, two days before the U.S. President is to make his maiden appearance at a Group of Seven summit, in Sicily.

We will never know exactly what the two men discuss – the Vatican, a marvel of secrecy, doesn’t release transcripts of private gab sessions. But we can guess that the Pope will try to turn Mr. Trump into a climate-change believer. The conversion could well take a miracle, for the President has threatened to pull the United States out of the 2015 Paris climate accord and once denounced man-made climate change as a “hoax,” concocted by China.

