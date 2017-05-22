If you believe in miracles, pray for one when Donald Trump meets Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday, two days before the U.S. President is to make his maiden appearance at a Group of Seven summit, in Sicily.

We will never know exactly what the two men discuss – the Vatican, a marvel of secrecy, doesn’t release transcripts of private gab sessions. But we can guess that the Pope will try to turn Mr. Trump into a climate-change believer. The conversion could well take a miracle, for the President has threatened to pull the United States out of the 2015 Paris climate accord and once denounced man-made climate change as a “hoax,” concocted by China.

