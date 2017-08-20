The containers were already midway across the Pacific when Susan Ritchie got the bad news. It was no longer possible to deliver them to their destination, North Korea.

Filled with 137 tonnes of soybeans, the shipment of seven containers this summer was part of a continuing program to give 100,000 North Korean school children a nutrient-rich drink of soy milk each day. The contents were clearly humanitarian goods, and Ms. Ritchie, through Vancouver-based organization First Steps, has a long history of sending such materials to the isolated regime, 78 containers in total since 2013.

Report Typo/Error