Photos show the terror and response from the city after the attack at an Ariana Grande concert (warning: includes graphic images)
People run down stairs at the Manchester Arena after a blast where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing.
(Reuters)
Helpers tend to injured people inside the Manchester Arena.
(Associated Press)
Armed police officers stand near the Manchester Arena,.
(Andrew Yates/Reuters)
Two women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena.
(Andrew Yates/Reuters)
Members of the public are escorted from the Manchester Arena.
(Dave Thompson/Getty Images)
A young girl wearing a t-shirt of US singer Ariana Grande talks to police near Manchester Arena following a deadly terror attack.
(Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)
Georgina Callander, (left) and Saffie Roussos, identified as victims of the blast at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
(Associated Press/Reuters photos)
A man writes a message on the pavement in central Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
(Darren Staples/Reuters)
People sit in a support centre at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.
(Jon Super/Reuters)
A man looks out of a window at a support centre at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.
(Jon Super/Reuters)
Armed police patrol walk past the first floral tributes to the victims of the terrorist attack in Manchester.
(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
A woman blows a kiss after laying flowers for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack, in central Manchester.
(Darren Staples/Reuters)
People rush out of the Arndale shopping centre as it is evacuated following a suspicious incident in Manchester.
(Darren Staples/Reuters)
Police investigators work at residential property in south Manchester.
(Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)