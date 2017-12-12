In high-stakes Alabama race, Moore goes all-in on God and Trump

The former Alabama judge accused of molesting underage girls closed his madcap Senate campaign with an appeal to two higher powers: God and President Donald Trump.

Pacing with a hand-held microphone in front of hundreds of supporters packed into a barn in the southeast corner of the state Monday night – the eve of the election – Roy Moore delivered a 20-minute lament for the ways religion has been excised from American public life. And he linked his insurgent run to Congress to the nationalistic campaign that carried a bombastic billionaire to the White House last year.

"I want to make America great again with President Trump. I want America great, but I want America good," Mr. Moore said to a deafening roar of approval from the crowd, which included former White House strategist Steve Bannon. "And she can't be good until we go back to God."

The ex-jurist, who upset a heavily favoured establishment candidate to become the Republican nominee, has turned what was supposed to be an easy GOP victory in a heavily conservative state into a down-to-the-wire, too-close-to-call race.

In part, this is because of his extreme views: Mr. Moore was twice kicked out of office as the state's chief justice, once for installing a Ten Commandments monument in the courthouse and once for ordering judges to disregard the U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage. He has called for Muslims to be banned from serving in Congress, said homosexuality should be a crime and mused that America was last "great" during the era of slavery.

And in part, it is because of a string of allegations, which Mr. Moore denies, that he molested adolescent girls in the 1970s, when he was a thirtysomething prosecutor.

Mr. Moore's unabashedly homophobic and Islamophobic views – and theocratic approach to governing – have turned the election into a pitched battle in America's culture wars and created a crisis for the GOP at a moment when it must shore up its precarious 52-seat margin in the Senate.

With Democratic candidate Doug Jones – a former prosecutor best known for sending two Klansmen to prison for bombing a black church – neck-and-neck in the polls with Mr. Moore, both sides unloaded with everything they had in the final days.

Both Mr. Trump and former Democratic president Barack Obama recorded robo-calls for the race. And the Democrats flooded into a state they would normally write off.

In Montgomery, the sleepy state capital and epicentre of the civil-rights movement, the head of the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) said much of the result would come down to turnout: Whether urban voters show up in sufficient numbers to counter the staggering advantage Mr. Moore has in the rural parts of the state.

"People I've run into, the first thing that comes out of their mouth is the election. There's no way to avoid it," Rayford Mack said. "We just got to hope and pray the numbers fall in our direction."

The NAACP and many of the black churches across the state are staging get-out-the-vote efforts, with door-to-door canvasses, phone banks and rallies. Black voters skew up to 90-per-cent Democratic, meaning getting as many of them as possible to the polls is key to Mr. Jones's hopes.

At St. John's African Methodist Episcopal Church in the city's downtown, Sadie Steiner said she was incredulous that Mr. Moore could still win despite the accusations against him.

"He stands for the Ten Commandments but he doesn't abide by them," Ms. Steiner, 68, said. "I don't see how people can stand back with what's happening."

Shaile Davis, 74, a volunteer at Maggie Street Baptist Church, said the Republicans' attempts to repeal Obamacare were also a powerful motivator. And he contended Mr. Jones had done a good job running on a message of inclusiveness.

"The stuff he's talking about is for the whole community. He's standing up for all the people," said Mr. Davis, as he stood outside the red-brick church in a neighbourhood of boarded-up shops and rundown clapboard bungalows a few blocks from the state legislature.

At Mr. Moore's rally, more than a dozen speakers worked every possible angle.

Mr. Bannon warned that establishment Republicans would find "a special place in hell" for opposing Mr. Moore's campaign. One of Mr. Moore's former army buddies described a time when Mr. Moore insisted on leaving a Vietnam brothel ("and there were certainly pretty girls … they were young, probably very young") to suggest the current accusations run counter to his character. And Mr. Moore's wife, Kayla, defended her husband from accusations of anti-Semitism by declaring that "one of our attorneys is a Jew."

And many of his supporters said Mr. Moore's hardline views were the very reason they support him.

"Marriage is, by definition, between a man and a woman," said Gary Roney, 51, who owns an auto-customization business. "The Supreme Court can't change the law."

And he doubled down on Mr. Moore's anti-Muslim statements: "The best analogy I've seen is this picture of a snake in the grass. The snake is radical Islam, the grass is modern Islam. Is that clear enough?… Islam is inherently evil."

Patricia Jones, 70, argued that "God should be in everything" – including the judicial system. And she blamed the accusations against Mr. Moore on supernatural forces.

"I just think it's the devil trying to destroy him," Ms. Jones said. "I just believe it's God's will that we're going to see him up … in Washington."

David Filkins, a 75-year-old retired advertising executive, said he did not agree with Mr. Moore on everything – particularly LGBT issues – but that he just wanted to ensure Alabama would have a senator backing Mr. Trump's attempts to cut taxes, strengthen the border and take a hard line with North Korea and Iran.

"He will support President Trump's agenda and that's what we need. Right now, it's too tight a race to worry about 40-year-old allegations," he said. "I would hate to go back 40 years in my history and have to adjudicate my past sins, if I had any."

Two dozen protesters gathered around the gate to the property – some dressed as characters from The Handmaid's Tale, the Margaret Atwood novel in which women are enslaved by a theocratic totalitarian government – chanting "country over party, vote Doug Jones" and "we all count."

Sam Parkes, a 51-year-old pastor, hit back at Mr. Moore's biblical appeal as he stood in the unusually cold evening watching the ex-jurist's supporters drive past into the night.

"It's hideous. It's awful," he said. "[Mr. Moore] represents a kind of Christianity that is, for me, a real bastardization of what Christ was all about."