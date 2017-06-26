Captain Megan Couto of the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry made history today as the first female infantry officer to lead the Changing of the Guard ceremony at London’s Buckingham Palace.

The Princess Patricia’s unit was invited to Britain to mark Canada’s 150th anniversary.



Capt. Couto, 24, commanded her unit as it marched from Wellington Barracks to Buckingham Palace. The Queen’s Guard are soldiers charged with guarding the official royal residences in the U.K., which also include St. James’s Palace, Windsor Castle, and the Tower of London.