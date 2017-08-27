-
Two kayakers struggle in in floodwaters in Houston, Texas. Rescuers answered hundreds of calls for help.
(Mark Mulligan/Associated Press)
-
A stranded motorist escapes post-Hurricane Harvey floodwaters in Houston, Texas.
(Nick Oxford/Reuters)
-
People make their way down partially flooded roads in Galveston, Texas.
(Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Shelves at an Austin-area grocery are empty after owners secured essential items for rationing.
(Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images)
-
People stand on a sinking boat awaiting rescue from a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter near Port Aransas, Texas August 26.
(Handout/Reuters)
-
Hurricane Harvey damage is seen in Bayside, Texas.
(Daniel Kramer/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his home in Rockport, Texas.
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
-
Barbara Koster stands on her front door as she surveys her property in Rockport, Texas.
(Adrees Latif/Reuters)
-
Julie holds her dog Pee-wee as they wait to be evacuated to Austin from Rockport, Texas.
(Adrees Latif/Reuters)
-
Lee Guerrero tries to kick open a door of an apartment after hearing his friends say they were hiding in the shower stall in Rockport.
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
-
Dead cows killed in Hurricane Harvey lie on highway 35 near Fulton, Texas.
(Rick Wilking/Reuters)
-
Antonio Barron, left, and his girlfriend, Melissa Rocha, run in a street during heavy rain in Palacios, Texas.
(David J. Phillip/Associated Press)
