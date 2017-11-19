In Photos: Celebration after Zimbabwe's ruling party sacks Mugabe

November 19, 2017 Zimbabwe's ruling party ZANU-PF sacked President Robert Mugabe as party leader on November 19 marking the accelerating collapse of the 93-year-old's support and power base. Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 11 Zimbabweans watch a televised address to the nation by President Robert Mugabe at a bar in downtown Harare, Nov. 19th. Ben Curtis/Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 11 Members of ruling ZANU-PF party react after sacking President Robert Mugabe as party leader on November 19th. Jekesai Njikizana/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 11 Members of ruling ZANU-PF party react after sacking President Robert Mugabe as party leader on November 19th. Jekesai Njikizana/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 11 Delegates celebrate after Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s dismissal as party leader November 19, 2017. Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 11 International Apostolic Ejuwel Jekenisheni Church members dance and pray for peace and the future of their country. Ben Curtis/Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 6 of 11 Newspapers stand on a street in downtown Harare Nov. 19, 2017. Ben Curtis/Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 7 of 11 Zimbabweans sing and pray for their country’s future in downtown Harare, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Ben Curtis/Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 8 of 11 Graffiti is written in support of the ruling ZANU PF party on a building in Harare Sunday, Nov. 19 2017. Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 9 of 11 People walk past a partly torn down ruling party banner that showed Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe's face in Harare. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 10 of 11 Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, meets with Defence Forces Generals in Harare Nov, 19, 2017. Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 11 of 11 A portrait of Zimbabwe's President Mugabe hangs in the ZANU-PF hall. Zinyange Auntony/AFP/Getty Images Report an error