In Photos: Celebration after Zimbabwe's ruling party sacks Mugabe

Zimbabwe's ruling party ZANU-PF sacked President Robert Mugabe as party leader on November 19 marking the accelerating collapse of the 93-year-old's support and power base.

Zimbabweans watch a televised address to the nation by President Robert Mugabe at a bar in downtown Harare, Nov. 19th.

Ben Curtis/Associated Press

Members of ruling ZANU-PF party react after sacking President Robert Mugabe as party leader on November 19th.

Jekesai Njikizana/AFP/Getty Images

Members of ruling ZANU-PF party react after sacking President Robert Mugabe as party leader on November 19th.

Jekesai Njikizana/AFP/Getty Images

Delegates celebrate after Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s dismissal as party leader November 19, 2017.

Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters

International Apostolic Ejuwel Jekenisheni Church members dance and pray for peace and the future of their country.

Ben Curtis/Associated Press

Newspapers stand on a street in downtown Harare Nov. 19, 2017.

Ben Curtis/Associated Press

Zimbabweans sing and pray for their country’s future in downtown Harare, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017.

Ben Curtis/Associated Press

Graffiti is written in support of the ruling ZANU PF party on a building in Harare Sunday, Nov. 19 2017.

Associated Press

People walk past a partly torn down ruling party banner that showed Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe's face in Harare.

Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/Associated Press

Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, meets with Defence Forces Generals in Harare Nov, 19, 2017.

Associated Press

A portrait of Zimbabwe's President Mugabe hangs in the ZANU-PF hall.

Zinyange Auntony/AFP/Getty Images

