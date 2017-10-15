 Skip to main content

In photos: Deadliest single attack in Somalia's history

The scene of a truck bomb explosion at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP/Getty Images

Warning: This article contains graphic images some readers may find disturbing.

Rescuers arrive at the site of a truck bomb explosion in Mogadishu, October 14, 2017.

Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP/Getty Images

A Somali man reacts where a car bomb exploded in Mogadishu.

Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP/Getty Images

Somali men carry a victim of a truck bomb explosion in Mogadishu.

Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP/Getty Images

Rescuers arrive at the site of a truck bomb explosion in Mogadishu.

Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP/Getty Images

Soldiers and citizens carry victims at the site of the explosion in Mogadishu.

Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP/Getty Images

A Somali soldier helps an injured civilian in Mogadishu.

Farah Abdi Warsameh/Associated Press

Angry protesters gather near the scene of Saturday's massive truck bomb attack in Mogadishu.

Farah Abdi Warsameh/Associated Press

People wear red headbands October 15, 2017 as a sign of anger as the deadly bomb attack in Mogadishu.

Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP/Getty Images

