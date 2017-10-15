In photos: Deadliest single attack in Somalia's history

Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 10 The scene of a truck bomb explosion at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 10 Warning: This article contains graphic images some readers may find disturbing. Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 10 Rescuers arrive at the site of a truck bomb explosion in Mogadishu, October 14, 2017. Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 10 A Somali man reacts where a car bomb exploded in Mogadishu. Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP/Getty Images Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 10 Somali men carry a victim of a truck bomb explosion in Mogadishu. Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 6 of 10 Rescuers arrive at the site of a truck bomb explosion in Mogadishu. Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 7 of 10 Soldiers and citizens carry victims at the site of the explosion in Mogadishu. Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 8 of 10 A Somali soldier helps an injured civilian in Mogadishu. Farah Abdi Warsameh/Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 9 of 10 Angry protesters gather near the scene of Saturday's massive truck bomb attack in Mogadishu. Farah Abdi Warsameh/Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 10 of 10 People wear red headbands October 15, 2017 as a sign of anger as the deadly bomb attack in Mogadishu. Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP/Getty Images Report an error Editorial code of conduct