In Photos: Pictures from Florida and the Caribbean islands in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma

In photos

Residents observe the damage left by Hurricane Irma in Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

Jose Jimenez/Getty Images

Damaged homes are seen in the Florida Keys.

Matt McClain/Associated Press

Austin Fernandez rides a skim board on a road flooded by Hurricane Irma in North Naples, Florida.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Jose Dominguez Sr. cleans up debris following Hurricane Irma in North Miami, Fla.

Kevin hagen/NYT

A woman stands in an area of Miami without electricity.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Utility trucks drive north on Interstate 75 in Florida.

Mark Makela/Reuters

A woman walks on a street in Marigot, St-Martin.

Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images

People queue to board a plane flying out of St. Maarten.

Alvin Baez/Reuters

A mud-covered portrait stands after being recovered from a flooded house in Isabela de Sagua, Cuba.

Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press

A woman reacts next to her damaged house in Isabela de Sagua, Cuba.

Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press

People line up to buy bread after Hurricane Irma caused flooding and a blackout in Havana.

Reuters

The Sunrise Motel remains flooded after Hurricane Irma hit East Naples, Florida.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Boats sit on the bottom in Shell Point Beach as Hurricane Irma pulls the water out September 11.

Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

Onlookers gather at the edge of floodwaters in Jacksonville, Fla.

Johnny Milano/NYT

A couple leave their home the morning after Hurricane Irma in Fort Myers, Florida.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A bicycle rack is half buried in blown sand at Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A car is engulfed in a fallen banyan tree in Miami.

Jason Henry/NYT

A Chevron gas station is wrecked in Leesburg, Fla.

Stephen M. Dowell/Associated Press

Local residents wait for the road to Florida keys to reopen.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

A local resident walks across a flooded street in downtown Miami September 10, 2017.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Recently planted palm trees lie across the road in Miami Beach Sept. 10, 2017.

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

A partially submerged car is seen at a flooded area in Coconut Grove.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Sand covers Ft Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Carlo Allegri/Reuters

A rough surf pounds Boynton Beach, Florida.

Jim Rassol/Associated Press

A person battles wind and rain after taking pictures of the flooding along the Miami River.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Flamingos from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay stand in a secure room.

Reuters

A manatee lays stranded after waters receded in Manatee County.

Michael Sechler/Associatyed Press

Cubans recover their belongings after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Havana.

Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images

A man stands in a flooded street in Havana.

Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images

A Cuban wades through a flooded street in Havana.

Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images

A rescue brigade wades through a flooded street in Havana.

Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images

A Royal Marine speaks to a resident in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

Reuters

A sailboat is beached in the cemetery of Marigot, St-Martin.

Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images

Lightning strikes as motorists take the Palmetto Expressway in Miami ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Scott McIntyre/NYT

