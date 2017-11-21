In Photos: Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe’s President and lawmakers, residents celebrate

The speaker, Jacob Mudenda, read out a letter in which Mugabe said he was stepping down “with immediate effect” for “the welfare of the people of Zimbabwe and the need for a peaceful transfer of power.” Lawmakers erupted into cheers, and jubilant residents poured into the streets of Harare, the capital. It seemed to be an abrupt capitulation by Mugabe, 93, the world’s oldest head of state and one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.

Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 10 Zimbabwe's members of parliament celebrate after Mugabe's resignation in Harare. JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 10 Harare residents celebrate in front of the parliament after the resignation of Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe. MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 10 Zimbabweans celebrate outside the parliament building immediately after hearing the news that President Robert Mugabe had resigned, in downtown Harare. Ben Curtis/AP

Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 10 A man waves a Zimbabwean national flag as he celebrates with other citizens in the streets of Harare after the resignation of President Mugabe. MARCO LONGARI/AFP/Getty Images

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 10 Zimbabweans celebrate and ride on cars outside the parliament building immediately after hearing the news that President Robert Mugabe had resigned, in downtown Harare. Ben Curtis/AP

Open this photo in gallery: 6 of 10 Zimbabwe's members of parliament celebrate after Mugabe's resignation in Harare. JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 7 of 10 Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare. MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS

Open this photo in gallery: 8 of 10 Zimbabweans celebrate outside the parliament building immediately after hearing the news that President Robert Mugabe had resigned, in downtown Harare. Ben Curtis/AP

Open this photo in gallery: 9 of 10 Zimbabweans celebrate with soldiers after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare. MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS