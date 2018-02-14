 Skip to main content

In photos: Multiple fatalities at high school shooting in Florida

More than a dozen people were killed in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon at a high school about an hour northwest of Miami, a law enforcement official said. The Broward County Public Schools confirmed at least 17 people killed.

People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that killed and injured multiple people in Parkland, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Concerned family members gather at Coral Springs Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway, just south of the campus following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Amy Beth Bennett/AP

Waiting for word from students parents and family gather at Coral Springs Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway just south of the campus following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Amy Beth Bennett/AP

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is seen after a shooting at the school that killed and injured multiple people in Parkland, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A law enforcement officer rushes toward Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting at the school in Parkland, Fla.

John McCall/AP

People wait for loved ones as they are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that reportedly killed and injured multiple people in Parkland, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Students released from a lockdown are overcome with emotion following following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

John McCall/AP

Fire Rescue personnel work the scene at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that killed and injured multiple people in Parkland, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Students react following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP/Getty Images

Students are evacuated by police from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooter opened fire on the campus.

Mike Stocker/AP

