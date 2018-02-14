In photos: Multiple fatalities at high school shooting in Florida

More than a dozen people were killed in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon at a high school about an hour northwest of Miami, a law enforcement official said. The Broward County Public Schools confirmed at least 17 people killed.

Open this photo in gallery: People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that killed and injured multiple people in Parkland, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images 1 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Concerned family members gather at Coral Springs Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway, just south of the campus following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Amy Beth Bennett/AP 2 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Waiting for word from students parents and family gather at Coral Springs Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway just south of the campus following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Amy Beth Bennett/AP 3 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is seen after a shooting at the school that killed and injured multiple people in Parkland, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images 4 of 10

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery: A law enforcement officer rushes toward Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting at the school in Parkland, Fla. John McCall/AP 5 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: People wait for loved ones as they are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that reportedly killed and injured multiple people in Parkland, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images 6 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Students released from a lockdown are overcome with emotion following following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. John McCall/AP 7 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Fire Rescue personnel work the scene at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that killed and injured multiple people in Parkland, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images 8 of 10

Open this photo in gallery: Students react following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 10