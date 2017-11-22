In Photos: Reaction as Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic convicted of genocide

Globe and Mail Update November 22, 2017 Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 10 Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic has an angry outburst in the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague. Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 10 Nura Mustafic, a Mother of Srebrenica, wipes away tears as she reacts to the guilty verdict outside the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague. Phil Nijhuis/Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 10 Victims' relatives react at the Srebrenica memorial as they watch a broadcast from the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia. Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 10 Fikret Alic, center, holds holds a copy of a magazine bearing his image, outside the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal. Phil Nijhuis/Associated Press Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 10 Bosnian Serb men watch a broadcast of former Bosnian Serb military chief Gen. Ratko Mladic's trial in Sokolac, Bosnia. Radul Radovanovic/Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 6 of 10 A woman walks past a graffiti depicting former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic on a wall in Belgrade. Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 7 of 10 Gravestones at the memorial center of Potocari near Srebrenica are shown November 21, 2017. Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 8 of 10 Human remains and clothing lie in a field at a suspected mass grave site north west of Srebrenica April 2, 1996. Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 9 of 10 Refugees from the overrun safe haven of Srebrenica gather outside a U.N. base July 14, 1995. Darko Bandic/Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 10 of 10 Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic assures a young Muslim boyof his safety July 12, 1995 in Srebrenica, Bosnia. Associated Press Report an error