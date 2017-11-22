 Skip to main content

In Photos: Reaction as Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic convicted of genocide

Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic has an angry outburst in the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague.

Associated Press

Nura Mustafic, a Mother of Srebrenica, wipes away tears as she reacts to the guilty verdict outside the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague.

Phil Nijhuis/Associated Press

Victims' relatives react at the Srebrenica memorial as they watch a broadcast from the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.

Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images

Fikret Alic, center, holds holds a copy of a magazine bearing his image, outside the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal.

Phil Nijhuis/Associated Press

Bosnian Serb men watch a broadcast of former Bosnian Serb military chief Gen. Ratko Mladic's trial in Sokolac, Bosnia.

Radul Radovanovic/Associated Press

A woman walks past a graffiti depicting former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic on a wall in Belgrade.

Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images

Gravestones at the memorial center of Potocari near Srebrenica are shown November 21, 2017.

Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images

Human remains and clothing lie in a field at a suspected mass grave site north west of Srebrenica April 2, 1996.

Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press

Refugees from the overrun safe haven of Srebrenica gather outside a U.N. base July 14, 1995.

Darko Bandic/Associated Press

Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic assures a young Muslim boyof his safety July 12, 1995 in Srebrenica, Bosnia.

Associated Press

