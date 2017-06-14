Blaze at a west-side London apartment building left dozens injured and missing at at least six dead
Local resident Georgina stands distraught on her balcony after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower, in west London, Wednesday June 14, 2017.
(Rick Findler/PA via AP)
Flames and smoke engulf Grenfell Tower, a residential block of flats in west London on June 14, 2017, as firefighters continue to control a fire that started in the early hours of the morning.
(Adrian DENNISADRIAN DENNIS/AFP Photo)
A firefighter examines material in a tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 14, 2017.
(Neil Hall/REUTERS)
People wear masks near a tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 14, 2017.
(Neil Hall/REUTERS)
Paramedics working at the scene ned to a huge fire at Grenfell Tower, in west London on June 14, 2017.
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP Photo)
Forensic teams arrive near the burning 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London on June 14, 2017 in London, England.
(Carl Court/Getty Images)
A man sorts out donated clothes in a centre which has been set up to help people, near the burning 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London on June 14, 2017 in London, England.
(Carl Court/Getty Images)
Flames and smoke engulf Grenfell Tower, a residential block of flats in west London on June 14, 2017, as firefighters continue to control a fire that started in the flats in the early hours of the morning.
(Adrian DENNISADRIAN DENNIS/AFP Photo)
People react near a tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 14, 2017.
(Neil Hall/REUTERS)