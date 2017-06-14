Blaze at a west-side London apartment building leaves dozens injured and missing and at least six dead
Police man a security cordon as a huge fire engulfs the Grenfell Tower.
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)
Fames engulf a 27-storey block of flats in west London.
(Giulio Thuburn/AFP/Getty Images)
A trapped resident of Grenfell Tower looks out as smoke billows from the window.
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)
Local resident Georgina stands distraught on her balcony after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower.
(Rick Findler/Associated Press)
A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative.
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)
People react near a tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in West London.
(Neil Hall/Reuters)
A man comforts a boy after a tower block was severly damaged by a serious fire in West London.
(Neil Hall/Reuters)
Local residents watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire.
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)
A young girl wears a protective face mask near the burning 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower.
(Carl Court/Getty Images)
A firefighter checks damage after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower.
(Rick Findler/Associated Press)
Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground near a tower block severly damaged by a serious fire in West London.
(Neil Hall/Reuters)
Firefighters react as a huge fire engulfs the Grenfell Tower.
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)
Women donate clothes to a stall which has been set up to help people.
(Carl Court/Getty Images)
People unload water and supplies from a van at a temporary relief centre.
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)
A police officer speaks to people as they arrive at a temporary casualty bureau for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower.
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)