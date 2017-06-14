A top House Republican is among five taken to area hospitals following a shooting at a baseball practice in Virginia
-
A bullet hole is seen in a window after a gunman fired on Republican members of Congress at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.
(Reuters)
-
Police investigate a shooting scene at a baseball field in Alexandria.
(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
-
A police officer stands near a broken car window at the scene of a shooting at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park.
(Al Drago/NYT)
-
U.S. Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) is wheeled away by emergency response personnel from the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park.
(Alex Wong/Getty Images)
-
A police officer guards a shooting scene.
(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
-
Shoes lay at a baseball field after a shooting during a practice of the Republican congressional baseball team.
(Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Police make way for an ambulance after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress
(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
-
Congressional baseball players stand near police after a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia.
(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
-
Neighborhood residents gather with lae enforcement personnel near Eugene Simpson Field, the site of a shooting.
(Win McNamee/Getty Images)
-
U.S. Capitol Police keep watch on Capitol Hill following a shooting in nearby Alexandria.
(Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)