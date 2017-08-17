-
A damaged van, believed to be the one used in the attack, is surrounded by police officers in the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona.
(David Ramos/Getty Images)
-
People leave a fastfood restaurant with their hands up at a request by police after a van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists.
(Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images)
-
People flee the scene after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists.
(Giannis Papanikos/The Associated Press)
-
A person is treated after a van chrashed into a crowd in the historic Las Ramblas district.
(Oriol Duran/The Associated Press)
-
A woman is carried after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district,.
(Oriol Duran/The Associated Press)
-
A general view of paramedics at the scene of a terrorist attack in the Las Ramblas area in Barcelona, Spain.
(David Ramos/Getty Images)
-
People flee the scene after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district.
(Giannis Papanikos/The Associated Press)
-
Children, some in tears, are escorted down a road in Barcelona after a white van has mounted a sidewalk, struck several people in the city's Las Ramblas district.
(Manu Fernandez/The Associated Press)
-
People flee the scene after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district.
(Giannis Papanikos/The Associated Press)
-
People leave a cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd of the Las Rambla district in Barcelona.
(Pau Barrena/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A police officer gestures as he blocks a street in Barcelona.
(Manu Fernandez/The Associated Press)
-
In photos