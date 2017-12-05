In photos: Thousands flee fast-moving California wildfire

A fast-moving wildfire whipped by hot, dry Santa Ana winds destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings in and around Ventura, California, on Tuesday as thousands of residents were forced to flee ahead of the flames.
In this photo provided by the Ventura County Fire Department, firefighters work to put out a blaze burning homes in Ventura, California.
Ryan Cullom/AP
Smoke rises behind a leveled apartment complex as a wildfire burns in Ventura, California.
Noah Berger/AP
Flames consume a home on Via Arroyo as a wildfire rages in Ventura, California.
Noah Berger/AP
A skateboarder passes a smoldering home as a wildfire burns in Ventura, California.
Noah Berger/AP
Home is consumed by flames on Via Arroyo as a wildfire rages in Ventura, California.
Noah Berger/AP
Firefighters battle to save one of many homes burning in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar, California.
GENE BLEVINS/REUTERS
A firefighter sprays water on the remains of the Hawaiian Village apartments after a wind-driven wildfire swept into the city of Ventura, California.
MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS
Some live stock animals try to keep away from the flames after an early-morning Creek Fire broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar, California.
GENE BLEVINS/REUTERS
A firefighter inspects a burning home during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura, California.
MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS