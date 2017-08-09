Kenya’s election took an ominous turn as violent protests erupted in the capital and elsewhere after opposition leader Raila Odinga alleged fraud.
Opposition supporters take to the streets of Nairobi, blocking roads with burning tires.
(Brian Inganga/Associated Press)
A woman mourns the death of a protester in Nairobi, Kenya.
(Thomas Mukoya/Reuters)
Demonstrators carry sticks and tree branches as they run along a street in Nairobi.
(Thomas Mukoya/Reuters)
Anti-riot policemen disperse people from the street in Nairobi.
(Thomas Mukoya/Reuters)
Anti-riot policemen beat a protester in Nairobi.
(Thomas Mukoya/Reuters)
An anti-riot policeman chases people as a woman walks past in Nairobi.
(Thomas Mukoya/Reuters)
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga gestures in front of barricades in Nairobi.
(Goran Tomesevic/Reuters)
Opposition supporters in Nairobi take to the streets.
(Brian Inganga/Associated Press)
Residents attack a man in Nairobi for apparently belonging to a different tribe.
(Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images)
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga demonstrate in Nairobi.
(Jerome Delay/Associated Press)