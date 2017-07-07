The Group of 20 summit began amid violent protests as leaders arrived for meetings at a trade centre in downtown Hamburg. Protesters near the summit tried to block the official motorcades, while in other parts of the city demonstrators burned cars and smashed windows.
Protesters burn barricades in the Schanze district during an anti-G20 march in Hamburg, Germany.
(Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)
Police use water cannons as protesters gather to participate in an anti-G20 march in Hamburg, Germany.
(Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)
Riot police chase protesters in Hamburg, Germany, where leaders of the world's top economies gather for a G20 summit.
(Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)
Cars are set on fire during anti-G20 protests in Hamburg, Germany.
(Reuters)
Demonstrators are hit by water cannons from police as they protest in Hamburg, Germany.
(David Young/AFP/Getty Images)
Policemen rest during protests on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.
(Sebastian Willnow/AP)
Special police chase demonstrators who blocked a road on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.
(Matthias Schrader/AP)
Protesters throw stones at riot police using water cannons in Hamburg, Germany.
(Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)
Water cannons are used by police as protesters gather to participate in an anti-G20 march in Hamburg, Germany.
(Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Police use water cannons as protesters gather to participate in an anti-G20 march in Hamburg, Germany.
(Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)
Water cannons spray demonstrators at Hamburg harbor during protests against the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany.
(Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
A protester holds a banner next to the bonfire during a demonstration at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.
(Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)
Demonstrators who blocked a street flee from police on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.
(Matthias Schrader/AP)
A man wheels his bicycle in front of riot police during a protest in Hamburg, Germany.
(Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)