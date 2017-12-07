 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

In Photos: Wildfires burn out of control in California

In Photos

In Photos: Wildfires burn out of control in California

1 of 11

Firefighters monitor a section of the Thomas Fire along the 101 freeway north of Ventura, California.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

2 of 11

This NASA Earth Observatory image shows what the Multi Spectral Imager (MSI) on the European Space Agencys Sentinel-2 satellite captured in the data for a false-color image of the burn scar in Ventura County, California.

NASA/AFP/Getty Images

3 of 11

A firefighter watches as a fire burns beside the US 101 freeway, northboud, in La Conchita, northwest of Ventura, California.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

4 of 11

A resident cries as the Thomas Fire approaches the town of La Conchita early Thursday morning.

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Story continues below advertisement

5 of 11

Spectators watch from Old Highway 395 in Bonsall, Calif., as smoke rises from the Lilac Fire.

Howard Lipin/The Associated Press

6 of 11

Firefighters work but are unable to save a burning home from the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wild fire, that came through Bonsall, California.

Mike Blake/Reuters

7 of 11

A car drives past as the Thomas Fire burns a hillside south of Casitas Springs, California.

Kyle Grillot/AFP/Getty Images

8 of 11

Water bombers drop fire retardant as they work to protect a Sullivan Middle School from a fast moving wild fire in Bonsall, California.

Mike Blake/Reuters

9 of 11

Animals evacuated from the Thomas Fire are quartered at the county fairgrounds in Ventura, Calif.

Hilary Swift/The New York Times

10 of 11

A firefighter puts out a fire raging beside the US 101 freeway, southbound, at Mondos Beach, California, northwest of Ventura.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

11 of 11

Firefighters cut a fire line near stacked rocks at the Thomas Fire near Fillmore, California.

David McNew/Getty Images

Report an error