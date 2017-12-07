In Photos: Wildfires burn out of control in California

Published December 7, 2017 Updated December 7, 2017 Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 11 Firefighters monitor a section of the Thomas Fire along the 101 freeway north of Ventura, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 11 This NASA Earth Observatory image shows what the Multi Spectral Imager (MSI) on the European Space Agencys Sentinel-2 satellite captured in the data for a false-color image of the burn scar in Ventura County, California. NASA/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 11 A firefighter watches as a fire burns beside the US 101 freeway, northboud, in La Conchita, northwest of Ventura, California. Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 11 A resident cries as the Thomas Fire approaches the town of La Conchita early Thursday morning. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 11 Spectators watch from Old Highway 395 in Bonsall, Calif., as smoke rises from the Lilac Fire. Howard Lipin/The Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 6 of 11 Firefighters work but are unable to save a burning home from the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wild fire, that came through Bonsall, California. Mike Blake/Reuters Open this photo in gallery: 7 of 11 A car drives past as the Thomas Fire burns a hillside south of Casitas Springs, California. Kyle Grillot/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 8 of 11 Water bombers drop fire retardant as they work to protect a Sullivan Middle School from a fast moving wild fire in Bonsall, California. Mike Blake/Reuters Open this photo in gallery: 9 of 11 Animals evacuated from the Thomas Fire are quartered at the county fairgrounds in Ventura, Calif. Hilary Swift/The New York Times Open this photo in gallery: 10 of 11 A firefighter puts out a fire raging beside the US 101 freeway, southbound, at Mondos Beach, California, northwest of Ventura. Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 11 of 11 Firefighters cut a fire line near stacked rocks at the Thomas Fire near Fillmore, California. David McNew/Getty Images Report an error