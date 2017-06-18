A raging forest fire in central Portugal killed at least 61 people, many of them trapped in their cars as they tried to flee.
A wildfire is reflected in a stream in central Portugal.
(Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images)
Firefighters rest during a wildfire at Penela, Coimbra, central Portugal.
(Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images)
Fire and smoke is seen on the IC8 motorway during a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande.
(Miguel Vidal/Reuters)
A policeman stands by a dead body of a victim of a wildfire in Pedrogao.
(Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images)
Burnt cars block the road between Castanheira de Pera and Figueiro dos Vinhos, central Portugal.
(Armando Franca/Associated Press)
Portuguese Republican Guard firefighters work to stop a forest fire from reaching the village of Avelar, central Portugal.
(Armando Franca/Associated Press)
People look at fire in Pedrogao Grande, central Portugal.
(Miguel Vidal/Reuters)
Two persons cover their mouths and noses with a tissue during a wildfire threatening the village of Torgal.
(Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images)
Anabela Silva stands in front of her house with her burnt car in the background.
(Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images)
People are evacuated from their houses by Red Cross and police at Torgal.
(Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images)
Smoke from a forest fire is seen from the village of Dornes.
(Reuters)
A couple stands on the roadside watching firefighters passing by in Figueiro dos Vinhos.
(Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images)