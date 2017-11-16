In photos: With Mugabe in custody Zimbabweans enter a new era

Feeling their way through uncharted territory after the military placed President Robert Mugabe under house arrest, Zimbabweans ventured into streets patrolled by armored vehicles on Thursday and awaited some kind of signal of what a new era might bring.

People pass a banner of Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe outside the ZANU PF headquarters in the Zimbabwean capital Harare.

A military tank parked on the side of a street in Harare, Zimbabwe.

A man walks out of a shop in the Zimbabwe capital Harare.

At Warren Park in the Zimbabwe capital Harare a woman plants seeds on a piece of land near her residence.

An aerial view of the Zimbabwe capital Harare.

A vendor sits at a stall in the Zimbabwe capital Harare.

Vegetable vendors sell their wares as business continues as usual in the Zimbabwe capital Harare.

Residents of Warren Park queue for water in the Zimbabwean capital Harare.

Workers walk past a photograph of President Robert Mugabe at a government building in Harare, Zimbabwe.