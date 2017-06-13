As British Prime Minister Theresa May tries to cobble together a minority government, she faces growing tensions over the future of Northern Ireland and whether the province will remain part of the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, Ms. May is slated to meet with Arlene Foster, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, to try to forge a working agreement that would keep Ms. May’s Conservatives in power. The DUP, which is Northern Ireland’s largest unionist party, won 10 seats in last week’s election, enough to give the Conservatives a slim majority in the House of Commons.

But any deal between the DUP and the Tories could worsen tension in Northern Ireland and open the door to a referendum on unity with Ireland. The DUP is a traditionally Protestant party that backs keeping Northern Ireland part of the U.K. Its main rival, the pro-republican Sinn Fein, has been pushing for a referendum on Irish unity for years. Now Sinn Fein has indicated that it could end its century-long boycott of the British Parliament in order to block the DUP-Tory alliance and get a deal with Labour for a referendum on Irish unity.

Sinn Fein MPs have traditionally refused to sit in Westminster because they won’t swear an oath to the Queen. The party won seven seats in last week’s election and those MPs travelled to London on Tuesday to claim their offices. They may sit in Parliament as well for the first time in order to join the Labour party in trying to overturn the DUP-Tory government. Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn has close ties to Sinn Fein and the Sinn Fein MPs are understood to be hoping that in return for their support, Mr. Corbyn would back a call for a referendum on Northern Ireland leaving the U.K. and joining Ireland.

Sinn Fein believes that it could win that referendum because of concerns in Northern Ireland about Brexit. Economists and business leaders worry that Britain’s departure from the European Union could lead to the return of a border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. The border was eliminated as part of the 1998 Good Friday agreement which ended the so-called troubles. Business leaders say any return of the frontier would damage businesses on both sides. A majority of people in Northern Ireland also voted to remain in the EU in last year’s Brexit referendum.

Sinn Fein officials have refused to comment on what their MPs will do. But party president Gerry Adams has called the DUP-Tory alliance chaotic and he said on Monday that a referendum on Irish unity was inevitable. “One thing we can say for certainty, there is going to be a referendum on Irish unity,” he said. “I can’t say when it’s going to be, but there is going to be such a referendum.”

The DUP supported Brexit but the party is not in favour of Ms. May’s “hard Brexit” approach. The party supports keeping Britain within the EU’s single market, which allows for the free flow of goods, services and people. Ms. May wants to pull Britain out of the single market, largely to control immigration, and then negotiate a trade deal with the EU.

The DUP is also far more socially conservative than the Conservatives. It was founded by the controversial Protestant leader Ian Paisley in the 1970s and has opposed same-sex marriage and abortion. It’s not clear what Ms. Foster will demand from Ms. May in return for the DUP’s support, but there are indications the party will be seeking more funding for Northern Ireland programs as well as a softer line on Brexit talks. The DUP is also expected to seek restrictions on political fundraising, which would be largely aimed at weakening Sinn Fein, which receives substantial donations from groups in the United States and elsewhere.

The DUP and Sinn Fein have also been at loggerheads recently over the collapse of a power-sharing agreement in Northern Ireland that has meant the province has had no government since January. Under the 1998 Good Friday agreement, the DUP and Sinn Fein share power under a complicated arrangement that gives both parties cabinet posts. However, Sinn Fein pulled out of the deal earlier this year because of a scandal involving an energy program spearheaded by Ms. Foster. They have demanded she resign but she has denied any wrongdoing in the scandal.

