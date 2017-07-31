After decades of silence, a former apartheid policeman has revealed that he faced heavy pressure to give a false version of the death of a prominent anti-apartheid activist in police custody.

The testimony at an inquest on Monday is the latest to chip away at the official version of the supposed suicide of Ahmed Timol, who fell to his death from the 10th floor of a notorious Johannesburg police station in 1971.

As it unearths the long-suppressed truth in the Timol case, the inquest is shedding new light on the horrors of the apartheid system, including a pattern of torture, death, lies and deceit. But it is also exposing gaps in earlier inquiries by South Africa’s post-apartheid government, including the much-lauded Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Mr. Timol was one of 73 South Africans who died in police detention in the final decades of apartheid. Most of those deaths have never been properly investigated, and many of the killers were never obliged to testify at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in the late 1990s after apartheid’s demise.

Mr. Timol’s family, who have spent decades seeking justice for his death, have said they endured a long struggle to reopen the case, even after 1994 when the African National Congress, the former anti-apartheid liberation movement, came to power. Many apartheid victims and their families feel abandoned by the ANC government, a Timol family lawyer told the inquest.

Former police sergeant Joao Rodrigues, a crucial witness because the official apartheid version had described him as the last man to see Mr. Timol alive, was never subpoenaed to testify at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Nor were other policemen subpoenaed by the commission to testify about the Timol case or many other deaths in police custody.

Mr. Rodrigues was thought to be dead, but investigators located him in June, and he was subpoenaed to appear at the new Timol inquest. Now 78 and in frail health, he testified on Monday for the first time since a widely discredited 1972 inquest.

In his new testimony, he repeated the official version that Mr. Timol was calmly drinking coffee in Room 1026 of the police station’s 10th floor when he suddenly opened a window and leaped through it. But he also disclosed that several senior police officers had pressured him to lie about the death.

He said the senior officers wanted him to put false statements in his official account, including a false claim that Mr. Timol had fought with him in the moments before his death.

“They wanted me to write this, to protect themselves and their image,” Mr. Rodrigues said. “There was a serious confrontation between myself and the officers, because I didn’t want to write the lies that they wanted me to write.”

Shortly after the 1972 inquest – which concluded that Mr. Timol had committed suicide – Mr. Rodrigues resigned from the police. He said he realized he had no future in the police and no hope of promotions because he had refused to lie.

Mr. Rodrigues will continue his testimony on Tuesday and will certainly face a rigorous cross-examination from Mr. Timol’s lawyer, who will seek to discredit the suicide version. Despite his insistence on repeating the suicide claim, his admission that senior officers tried to concoct a false version is another blow to the apartheid account.

In earlier testimony, a series of experts and other witnesses have demolished the suicide theory. They pointed to evidence suggesting that Mr. Timol was tortured and severely injured before his death. A trajectory expert, who studied the position of Mr. Timol’s body after his death, testified that the most likely scenario was that he was flung from the top of the police building.

Mr. Timol was held in custody in the much-feared John Vorster Square police station in Johannesburg for five days before his death. Another anti-apartheid activist who was arrested at the same time has testified that he was brutally beaten and abused by interrogators at the police station during those same days. He also caught a brief glimpse of Mr. Timol, hooded and unable to walk, being dragged along by two police officers on the same floor of the police station.

According to forensic pathologists who studied the autopsy report on Mr. Timol, his injuries before his death were so severe that he couldn’t have been casually sipping coffee in the moments before his death. Nor could he have flung open a window and dived through it.

Forensic pathologist Shakeera Holland, who reviewed the autopsy report, testified that Mr. Timol had suffered multiple injuries before his death, including an isolated depressed skull fracture and facial fractures that were probably not caused by the fall. The blood vessels to his kidney were severed, and he had many other bruises and scabs, she said.

Because of his fractured skull, Mr. Timol was probably unconscious and barely alive before his fall, she testified.

Another pathologist testified that only 10 of his 35 injuries could be attributed to his fall.

Other expert witnesses noted that the police had brought Mr. Timol’s body back into the police building almost immediately after his fall. Yet this violated their own first-aid training, in which they were instructed to leave victims where they fell until an ambulance arrives.

Another witness, private investigator Frank Dutton, said the original police investigation and inquest were so shoddy that they must have been a deliberate cover-up. He cited a litany of basic errors in the police handling of the investigation after Mr. Timol’s death.

A former apartheid policeman, Paul Erasmus, described how political prisoners were routinely tortured in those years. He also described how apartheid police had covered up another death of a renowned anti-apartheid activist, Neil Aggett, by pretending it was suicide.

