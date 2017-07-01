Interac says its e-Transfer service will likely come back online Saturday after experiencing intermittent issues since Thursday evening.

The company took the service offline to address an “internal technical issue” that has seen service disruptions for a number of customers trying to transfer money online.

Interac first announced the problem Thursday evening via Twitter, saying the service was unavailable and that teams were working to resolve the issue.

Interac announced about an hour later that the service had been restored, but then followed up with another tweet several hours after, saying that it was continuing to experience an issue.

The next day, the company said the service was operating but was experiencing “intermittent issues.”

In a statement Saturday, Interac says although the service remains offline, any transfers currently in transit are secure and will be processed when the system is back online.

