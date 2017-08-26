Islamic State claimed responsibility for a knife attack on soldiers in the Belgian capital of Brussels on Friday, the group’s Amaq news agency said on Saturday.
“The executor of the stabbing operation in Brussels is a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the operation in response to calls for attacks against coalition states,” Amaq said, referring to a U.S.-led coalition fighting the Sunni militant group.
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.