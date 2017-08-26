Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Police secure the scene in downtown Brussels after a reported attack on Belgian Army soldiers, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Belgium's anti-terror crisis center says soldiers have "neutralized" a man in downtown Brussels, amid media reports that the man may have been shot after attacking troops with a knife. (Sylvain Plazy/AP Photo)
Police secure the scene in downtown Brussels after a reported attack on Belgian Army soldiers, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Belgium's anti-terror crisis center says soldiers have "neutralized" a man in downtown Brussels, amid media reports that the man may have been shot after attacking troops with a knife. (Sylvain Plazy/AP Photo)

Islamic State claims responsibility for Brussels stabbing Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a knife attack on soldiers in the Belgian capital of Brussels on Friday, the group’s Amaq news agency said on Saturday.

“The executor of the stabbing operation in Brussels is a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the operation in response to calls for attacks against coalition states,” Amaq said, referring to a U.S.-led coalition fighting the Sunni militant group.

Report Typo/Error
 

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular