Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Smoke rises from buildings during clashes as government forces advance in Mosul's western al-Saha neighbourhood during their ongoing battle to retake the area from Islamic State group fighters on May 28, 2017. (KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)
Smoke rises from buildings during clashes as government forces advance in Mosul's western al-Saha neighbourhood during their ongoing battle to retake the area from Islamic State group fighters on May 28, 2017. (KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)

Islamic State snipers, suicide bombers slow advance in Mosul: Iraqi officers Add to ...

Qassim Abdul-Zahra

BAGHDAD — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

The advance of government troops slowed on Sunday in the last push to drive Islamic State group militants from remaining pockets of Mosul, two Iraqi military officers said.

On Saturday, U.S.-backed Iraqi forces began a new offensive to recapture the Old City from three directions. Hours after announcing the push, the government said two military officers were killed in clashes in the Shafaa neighbourhood on the Tigris River.

IS militants have deployed snipers, suicide car bombers and suicide attackers on foot, the officers said. They described the advance on Mosul’s Old City as “cautious” and the clashes on Sunday as “sporadic” without giving details on casualty figures from either side.

The troops captured Ibn Sina hospital, part of the sprawling medical complex in the Shafaa neighbourhood, the officers added. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Mosul’s wide-scale military operation was launched in October and its eastern half was declared liberated in January. The push for the city’s west began the following month.

The IS hold on Mosul has shrunk to just a handful of neighbourhoods in and around the Old City district where narrow streets and a dense civilian population are expected to complicate the fight there.

On Friday, Iraqi planes dropped leaflets over the area, encouraging the civilians to flee “immediately” to “safe passages” where they will be greeted by “guides, protectors and (transportation) to reach safe places,” according to a government statement.

The UN estimated that as many as 200,000 people may try to leave in the coming days, while Save the Children warned that fleeing civilians could be caught in the crossfire, leading to “deadly chaos.”

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Iraqi boys recount horrors of captivity by Islamic State (The Associated Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular