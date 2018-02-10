‘It’s a breakthrough’: Jong-un opens door to historic Korean summit

Kim Jong-un has invited South Korean president Moon Jae-in to Pyongyang for a near-term meeting that, if it takes place, will mark the first summit between the North Korean supreme leader and his southern counterpart.

The invitation was delivered by Mr. Kim's sister, Kim Yo-jong, who on Friday became the first member of the ruling Kim family dynasty to set foot on South Korean soil during a three-day visit to the Pyeongchang Olympics.

On Saturday, she sat down for nearly three hours of meetings and lunch at the Blue House, South Korea's presidential complex.

She delivered a letter from Mr. Kim inviting Mr. Moon "to visit the North at a time convenient to him, saying he is willing to meet President Moon Jae-in at the earliest date possible," Blue House spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said.

Leaders of North and South Korea have only met on two previous occasions.

For President Moon, the invitation is an affirmation of his desire to have North Korean participation at a "Peace Olympics," and marks another indication of détente after Mr. Kim, in a New Year's address, expressed a wish to "melt the frozen North-South relations." Mr. Moon has said in the past that he only wanted to meet the North Korean leader if they can make progress on nuclear issues.

Observers believe the two countries will seek to conduct the leaders' meeting in short order.

"It's a breakthrough," said Michael Breen, the author of Kim Jong-il: North Korea's Dear Leader.

With the major advances in North Korea's nuclear and missile programs in recent years, there are "pretty serious issues to be taken care of here. But this is a good beginning," Mr. Breen said – one that raises the possibility of more talks between the international community and the world's most isolated regime.

"Moon's objective should be to smooth the way for America and North Korea to be talking," he said.

The South Korean presidential office said Mr. Moon had encouraged North Korea to have dialogue with the U.S. as well.

But the invitation to Pyongyang thrusts Mr. Moon into a potentially delicate diplomatic dance, as South Korea's allies and neighbours maintain a hardline stance toward Mr. Kim and his weapons program. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has warned Mr. Moon not to be taken in by North Korea's "smile diplomacy" during the Olympics, while U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence has sought to keep a spotlight on North Korea's worst attributes, vowing to impose the "toughest and most aggressive" sanctions until the country "abandons its nuclear and ballistic missile programs once and for all."

At the Olympic opening ceremonies Friday, Mr. Pence made no contact with the North Korean political delegation, despite being seated a few metres from Ms. Kim.

In its efforts to bring North Korea to the Pyeongchang Games, South Korea paused joint military exercises with the U.S. and relaxed a series of sanctions, including on individuals like Ms. Kim.

The possibility of a summit with Mr. Kim now raises questions over whether Mr. Moon will be willing to extend those measures.

It gives him "the rationale or the excuse to work on some moderation of the sanctions and possibly the scale and timing of the military exercises," said former South Korean Foreign Minister Han Seung-joo, in an interview.

Any move in that direction risks straining relations with Washington.

But if the Trump administration objects, it "will put the U.S. in a very difficult position in terms of public relations in South Korea," Mr. Han said.

For North Korea, the visit invitation is the latest manifestation of a shift in tone, a dramatic departure from years of verbal hostilities and threats toward the U.S. and its neighbours.

Ms. Kim built on that new sentiment in a note left at the Blue House guest book.

"I hope that Pyongyang and Seoul will become closer in the hearts of our people and that the future of reunified prosperity will be hastened," she wrote.

Her brother's single-minded pursuit of nuclear weapons and gleeful laughter at missile tests have, for many, turned him into a caricature of a maniacal boogeyman.

The figure cut by Ms. Kim, with her warm smile and sharp business wardrobe, could hardly be more different.

"The South Korean media has gone a bit gaga over her," Mr. Breen said. "I think they take a message from the fact that she is young, sophisticated and super elite as an indication that the North Koreans want to calm things down a little bit."

A large percentage of the North Korean Olympics contingent – which now totals 492 people – is made up of women, including those with prominent public roles, like hockey players and cheerleaders.

That's unlikely to be an accident, said Mr. Han, whose career also included time as South Korea's ambassador to the United States.

"They wanted to send a message of being not aggressive, of being somewhat more friendly and pliable," he said.

The invitation to Pyongyang furthers that message.

Mr. Han, however, is not convinced it means anything, saying what North Korea wants most is to reduce pain from international sanctions.

He does not believe Ms. Kim's visit "reflects any change of mind or strategy on the part of North Korea."

-with reporting by Cynthia Yoo