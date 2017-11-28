In Photos: Kenyan police clash with government and opposition supporters during presidential inauguration

Kenyan police tear-gassed and beat government supporters stampeding into Kasarani stadium for Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta's inauguration ceremony in Nairobi. At the same time, police clashed with supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga elsewhere in the city.

Kenyan Mounted Police block presidential supporters, who were stampeding to attend the inauguration ceremony at Kasarani stadium, Nairobi.

People fall as police fire tear gas to try control a crowd trying to force their way into the inauguration ceremony of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Supporters of Kenyan President Kenyatta clash with police after being tear-gassed and refused entry to the inauguration.

Supporters of President Kenyatta clash with police after trying to storm the inauguration ceremony.

A policeman stands next to supporters of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta lying unconscious after being beaten by police.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta waves to supporters as he arrives to take oath of office.

Smoke rises from burning tires during clashes between police and opposition supporters.

A police officer pushes a supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) in Nairobi.

An opposition supporter hurls a stone during clashes with police in Nairobi.