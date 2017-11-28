In Photos: Kenyan police clash with government and opposition supporters during presidential inauguration

Kenyan police tear-gassed and beat government supporters stampeding into Kasarani stadium for Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta's inauguration ceremony in Nairobi. At the same time, police clashed with supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga elsewhere in the city.
1 of 10
Kenyan Mounted Police block presidential supporters, who were stampeding to attend the inauguration ceremony at Kasarani stadium, Nairobi.
Simon Maina/AFP/Getty Images
2 of 10
People fall as police fire tear gas to try control a crowd trying to force their way into the inauguration ceremony of President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Baz Ratner/Reuters
3 of 10
Supporters of Kenyan President Kenyatta clash with police after being tear-gassed and refused entry to the inauguration.
Ben Curtis/Associated Press
4 of 10
Supporters of President Kenyatta clash with police after trying to storm the inauguration ceremony.
Ben Curtis/Associated Press
Story continues below advertisement
5 of 10
A policeman stands next to supporters of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta lying unconscious after being beaten by police.
Ben Curtis/Associated Press
6 of 10
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta waves to supporters as he arrives to take oath of office.
Simon Maina/AFP/Getty Images
7 of 10
Smoke rises from burning tires during clashes between police and opposition supporters.
Thomas Mukoya/Reuters
8 of 10
A police officer pushes a supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) in Nairobi.
Thomas Mukoya/Reuters
9 of 10
An opposition supporter hurls a stone during clashes with police in Nairobi.
Brian Inganga/Associated Press
10 of 10
Kenyan opposition leader of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition Raila Odinga greets his supporters in Nairobi.
Thomas Mukoya/Reuters