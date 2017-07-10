Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Brazilian President Michel Temer waits for the beginning of the first working session on the first day of the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, on July 7, 2017. (Markus Schreiber/AP)
RIO DE JANEIRO — The Associated Press

A key Brazilian lawmaker is arguing to his colleagues that President Michel Temer should be suspended from office and put on trial in the country’s highest court on a corruption charge.

Deputy Sergio Zveiter is making that case as he reads his report on Temer to a Brazilian Chamber of Deputies committee Monday. The report is another blow to Temer since the lawmaker belongs to the president’s own party.

Zveiter says there is sufficient evidence to try Temer.

The committee will vote on Zveiter’s recommendation within days, but the final decision on Temer’s future will be made by the full house. If two-thirds of the 513 deputies agree with Zveiter, Temer will be suspended for up to six months pending trial. Chamber of Deputies Speaker Rodrigo Maia will take over.

