U.S. slams Canada’s NAFTA compromises but will keep talking

The United States is pouring cold water on Canada's proposed compromise on one of the toughest sticking points in North American free-trade agreement renegotiations – but is still willing to keep talking.

President Donald Trump's trade czar Robert Lighthizer slammed Canada's proposal, meant to break the logjam on auto content requirements on the final day of the sixth round of NAFTA talks in Montreal on Monday.

Still, Mr. Lighthizer cheered the fact that Canada was offering up ideas on the U.S.'s toughest demands and said the talks would keep going.

"We finally began to discuss some of the core issues, so this round was a step forward. But we're moving very slowly," he said in a news conference at the Hotel Bonaventure, standing next to Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo. "We will go where these negotiations will take us."

The three sides will reconvene in late February in Mexico for the seventh round of negotiations. Ms. Freeland said there would be an eighth round of talks in Washington after that.

Ms. Freeland replied that the U.S.'s NAFTA demands were "unprecedented" but that Canada was "still interested in finding a compromise."

Mr. Guajardo was notably cheerier, saying he could see a path toward a deal.

"We will still have substantial challenges to overcome, yet the progress made so far put us on the right track to create landing zones to conclude the negotiation soon," he said.

The three sides made progress on less contentious matters, concluding negotiations on adding an anti-corruption chapter to NAFTA.

But Mr. Lighthizer gave little indication on how the sides would bridge their divide on autos, one of the Trump administration's most dearly held demands.

Mr. Lighthizer said Canada's auto proposal would lead to less North American content in vehicles made in the NAFTA zone, rather than more. The Canadian proposal would see software development and other high-tech work count toward a North American content requirement – work that is already being largely done in North America. Mr. Lighthizer wants a 50 per cent U.S. content requirement in all cars and trucks made in Canada and Mexico, which those countries have flatly rejected.

Mr. Lighthizer also chided Canada's "massive attack" at the World Trade Organization on the United States's system for fighting subsidized imports.

Canada also made proposals in this round meant to deal with dispute resolution and the U.S.'s proposed "sunset clause," two other difficult sticking points.

The U.S. wants the right to opt out of Chapter 11, which allows companies to sue governments before special trade panels. Canada has proposed that, if the U.S. opts out of the system, U.S. companies should then not be allowed to sue the Canadian or Mexican governments.

In lieu of a sunset clause that would automatically terminate NAFTA unless all three sides agreed to extend it, Canada is instead proposing a "periodic review" provision, under which the three sides could amend the deal down the road without resorting to a full renegotiation.