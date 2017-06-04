At least seven people killed when assailants drove van onto London Bridge, then stabbed people on nearby streets

Police shot the three suspected attackers, who have not yet been identified, within eight minutes of the first emergency call

British police say the incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market are terrorist incidents

Major parties have suspended campaigning briefly but British Prime Minister says June 8 election will go forward as planned

London’s ambulance service said it had taken at 48 people to hospital

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a brief statement: “Canadians stand united in sending our love and support to our friends in London. We stand with you all.”

London police say at least seven people were killed by terrorists and at dozens more injured in attack Saturday night in a busy part of central London. The head of the Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick, said Sunday that investigators had yet to identify the three men who carried out the attack.

The men drove a van across London Bridge, running over dozens of people on the sidewalk before crashing the vehicle. Then they ran out and began stabbing people along the streets and in nearby bars and restaurants. The men were shot and killed by police within eight minutes of the first emergency call being placed, bringing the total death total to ten.

British Prime Minister Theresa May reacted on Sunday morning by saying things could not continue as they were and that the strategy for dealing with terrorism needed to be reviewed.

May mentioned beefing up jail sentences for terrorism offences and additional cyberspace regulations as possible areas of policy change.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are,” May said in a televised statement in front of her Downing Street office.

“We believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism, and perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots after years of planning and training, and not even as lone attackers radicalised online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack.”

So far people from France, Australia, Russia and New Zealand are believed to be among those killed or injured.

Ms. Dick also said that although the area surrounding London Bridge and Borough Market remains cordoned off, the police believe that the incident is under control

"There are many officers on scene, as we need still to carry out a thorough search of the area to ensure that everyone has been accounted for, and to make the whole area safe,” she said.

The attack comes just days before Britons are to vote in a general election on Thursday and there had been calls on Sunday to postpone the vote. Major parties including the ruling Conservative party and opposition Labour have agreed to briefly suspend campaigning. Ms. May said that the election will go through as planned.

“As a mark of respect the two political parties have suspended our national campaigns for today, but violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday,” she said.

The Labour Party’s Emily Thornberry agreed: “The very thing we should be doing is continuing with our election - and urging people in defiance to go out and vote and be involved in this. We are an example to the world of a multi-racial, multi-national city. We can show the world how it can.”

Witnesses described scenes of horror as the men stabbed people at random.

“I saw a man in red with quite a large blade. I am guessing 10 inches. He was stabbing a man, maybe three times, fairly calmly,” one man told the BBC. “It looked like the man maybe had been trying to intervene but there wasn’t much he could do. He was stabbed quite coldly and slumped to the ground.”

Another man, named Gerard, said he saw the three attackers run through the market area attacking people in two pubs and a restaurant. “I threw something at them, maybe like a stool, a chair, and as I threw it at them it him one of them, maybe two of them on the head here, on the back,” he told the BBC. “Then they ran towards me to try and stab me so I ran away because I knew if I would have slipped over I would be a dead man, I’d be dead, I’d have been killed there and then.”

The London attack comes as thousands of people in Manchester attend a concert on Sunday by Ariana Grande to commemorate the 22 people who died in a suicide bombing in that city less than two weeks ago. The bombing, which also injured more than 100 people, came just at the end of a concert by Ms. Grande at the Manchester Arena. After that attack the government increased the national threat level to “critical” and put thousands of soldiers on to the streets. The threat level was lowered back to severe a week later.

Ms. May listed four areas where she said a change needed to take place following the recent attacks.

The first was the fight against the “evil ideology” inspiring the repeated attacks, which she called a perversion of Islam and of the truth.

The fight could not be won through military intervention alone, she said, adding that there was a need to defend pluralistic British values that were superior to anything offered by the “preachers of hate”.

Secondly, May said, new regulations were needed to reduce the space available to extremists online.

“We cannot allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed. Yet that is precisely what the internet and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide,” May said. “We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach international agreements that regulate cyberspace.”

Thirdly, she said, more needed to be done to identify and stamp out extremism across British society.

The fourth area was the counter-terrorism strategy, which May said was robust but needed to be reviewed in light of the changing threat.

She said that if an increase in jail sentences for terrorism-related offences, even apparently minor ones, were needed, then it would be done.

With files from Reuters

