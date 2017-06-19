



The basics

A white man plowed a van into a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside a north London mosque on Sunday night.

One man was killed and 10 other people were injured.

Police are investigating it as a terrorist incident. Already stretched by a series of major incidents around the capital, London’s police force is putting more officers on the street to reassure the public.

Police said the 48-year-old man driving the van was arrested and taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Muslim leaders called the attack a hate crime motivated by Islamophobia and asked the public to stay calm.

Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the attack in a televised statement, saying “hatred and evil of this kind will never succeed.”





Where, when and how it happened

The crash occurred shortly after midnight Sunday night, at a time when the multiethnic neighbourhood was crowded with Muslims leaving the Finsbury Park mosque after Ramadan prayers.

Eyewitnesses told British media that the van seemed to have veered and hit people intentionally. Mohammed Shafiq of the Ramadhan Foundation, a Muslim organization, said that based on eyewitness reports, it seems to be a “deliberate attack against innocent Muslims.”

Police, who quickly received reports of a collision between a van and pedestrians, said the driver was detained by the crowd until police arrived. Video filmed in the immediate aftermath showed a Caucasian man being taken into custody; the video of the crash early Monday morning was accessed by Associated Press. Someone in the crowd yelled to others not to harm the man while police were arresting. Someone in the crowd is heard shouting, “No one touch him! No one! No one!”

The victims

Dead: As of Monday morning, the person killed had not been identified. In a statement, police described the person as a worshipper who was receiving first aid outside the mosque at the time of the attack and died at the scene. But they said it wasn’t clear if he died from the van attack or something else.

Injured: Police said eight of the injured were hospitalized; the other two had minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Eyewitnesses reported seeing police give emergency heart massage to at least one of the injured.

The mosque

The Finsbury Park mosque was associated with extremist ideology for several years after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the United States, but was shut down and reorganized. It has not been associated with radical views for more than a decade.

It is located a short walk away from Emirates Stadium, home of the Arsenal football club in north London.

How the Muslim community has responded

A leader of the Muslim Council of Britain called for extra security at mosques in light of the apparent attack. The group’s general secretary, Harun Khan, described the incident as a hate crime against Muslims.

During the night, ordinary British citizens were set upon while they were going about their lives, completing their night worship. It appears from eyewitness accounts that the perpetrator was motivated by Islamophobia.

The chairman of the Finsbury Park Mosque says the van crash that hit worshippers was a “cowardly attack” and urged Muslims going to mosques to be vigilant. Mohammed Kozbar said the Muslim community is “in shock.” He complained that the “mainstream media” was unwilling to call the attack a terrorist incident for many hours.

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said police “immediately” treated the incident as a suspected terrorist attack.

How British politicians have responded

Sadiq Khan: London’s Mayor, the first Muslim to serve in that position, called the incident a “horrific terrorist attack”:

Theresa May: The Prime Minister described the crash as a “potential terrorist attack” before visiting the Finsbury Park mosque on Monday. She said her thoughts were with the injured, their loved ones and emergency officials who responded to the incident. She also said she would chair an emergency security cabinet session.

Jeremy Corbyn: The leader of the opposition Labour Party offered his condolences and met with Muslim community leaders on Monday. He described an attack on mosque worshippers as an “attack on all of us.”



Britain’s summer of terrorism

Sunday night’s attack in London is one of several terrorist incidents Britons have endured in recent months:

London Bridge: Earlier this month, a van veered into pedestrians on London Bridge, setting off vehicle and knife attacks that killed eight people and wounded many others on the bridge and in the nearby Borough Market area. Three men who carried out the attack were killed by police.

Manchester: Manchester was also hit by a severe attack when a bomber killed more than 20 people at an Ariana Grande concert in May.

Westminster Bridge: In March, a knife-wielding assailant driving a sport utility vehicle killed four people when he drove into pedestrians outside London’s Parliament buildings, then stabbing police officers and passersby, injuring more than a dozen people.

Britain’s terrorist alert is currently set at “severe,” meaning an attack is highly likely.

British security officials cited by Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with official policy, said hate crimes directed at Muslims have increased nearly five-fold in the wake of several attacks in Britain.



With reports from Reuters and Globe staff

