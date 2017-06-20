Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Children from Pakeman Primary School arrive to lay flowers in tribute to the victims of a van attack in the Finsbury Park area of north London, on June 20, 2017. (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)
LONDON — The Associated Press

British media have identified the suspect held in connection with the van attack outside a London mosque as Darren Osborne, from the Welsh city of Cardiff. He is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and alleged terror offences.

British media report that some of Osborne’s neighbours have described the father of four as “aggressive” and “strange.”

Witnesses said Osborne claimed he wanted to “kill all Muslims” after he drove into a crowd leaving a mosque early Monday morning. One man who was receiving first aid at the time of the attack died; it’s unclear if his death was a result of the attack or from a previous condition.

Osborne was arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism including murder and attempted murder.

