The Prime Minister’s Office has confirmed that a Canadian died in Saturday’s terrorist attack in London.

“Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack that took place last night in London, United Kingdom, which killed and injured many innocent people. I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement Sunday morning.

“We grieve with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and wish all those injured a speedy and full recovery.”

The government of Canada said it will not comment further at this time on the identity of the victim.

“Londoners and people across the United Kingdom have always displayed strength and resilience in the face of adversity. We recently witnessed this after the attacks in Manchester and in the Westminster area of London. This time will be no different,” Mr. Trudeau said.

“These hateful acts do not deter us; they only strengthen our resolve. Canadians stand united with the British people. We will continue to work together with the United Kingdom and all our allies to fight terrorism and bring perpetrators to justice.”

The government and diplomats on the ground in London advised travellers to avoid the affected areas, follow the instructions of local authorities and monitor local media.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer tweeted that he was “horrified by the events in London” and that Canada would always stand with the people of London.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said in a tweet that Canadian hearts were heavy with the news of the violence in London.

The carnage began around 10 p.m. local time when police and witnesses said a white van barrelled into pedestrians on London Bridge.

They said three men armed with large knives then fled the van and started attacking people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market.

Police said at least seven people were killed and more than 40 others were wounded, some critically. Within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call officers shot and killed the three suspected assailants.

