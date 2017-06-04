The latest



At least seven people are dead and dozens more are wounded after assailants drove van onto London Bridge, then stabbed people on nearby streets

A Canadian is among the dead, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office said.

Police shot the three suspected attackers, who have not yet been identified, within eight minutes of the first emergency call

London’s ambulance service said it had taken at least 48 people to hospital; 21 people are in critical condition

British police are treating the incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market as a terrorist attack

British Prime Minister Theresa May said ’enough is enough’ and that the strategy for dealing with terrorism needed to be reviewed

They have arrested 12 people in connection with the attack. All arrests were in the Barking area of East London

The U.K. general election on June 8 is set to go forward as planned. Major parties have suspended campaigning on Sunday but are set to resume on Monday.

Emergency numbers to know

Casualty Bureau is now open on 0800 096 1233 & 020 7158 0197 #LondonBridge #BoroughMarket pic.twitter.com/bz3K4mhZ3w — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 4, 2017





Please RT. Canadians in need of urgent help should call 00 800 2326 6831 / email sos@international.gc.ca — CanadianUK (@CanadianUK) June 3, 2017

(Return to top)

What happened where and when



Around 10 p.m. London police received an emergency call about an incident on London Bridge and the Borough Market area nearby.

The men drove a van across London Bridge, running over dozens of people on the sidewalk before crashing the vehicle. Then they ran out and began stabbing people along the streets and in bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market. The men were shot and killed by police within eight minutes of the first emergency call being placed



Irene Smith was enjoying a drink with some friends Saturday night in London’s Borough Market district when she suddenly saw a group of people running down the street.

“I thought it was just a street fight, nothing spectacular,” Ms. Smith said Sunday. “And then they were running outside shouting, ‘Everyone out’.”

At that point Ms. Smith ran outside and saw a woman crying. “I thought she was just panicking so I gave her a hug. And I said ‘are you okay’ and she said ‘I’ve seen people being stabbed.”

Then she ran down the street with the woman and a group of other people, not sure where they were going.

“The most frightening moment was that we didn’t know what was happening or what we were running from,” recalled Ms. Smith. “We just expected people shooting at our backs. People were saying, ‘it’s a terrorist attack. Run as fast as you can. Run for your life’….People were crying, looking for their friends. It was a bit of an apocalyptic feeling because everyone was just scared.”



She ended up in a nearby underground station where staff quickly tried to shut the gate. They were told to head downstairs to the platform and take the next train. But the train didn’t stop and Ms. Smith returned to the street and made her way back to her apartment which is not far from the station. She returned Sunday morning hoping to retrieve her umbrella and jacket from the pub.

Louis Bennett was at the Globe pub when he saw a man stabbing a woman in the leg. “It was carnage, it was mayhem. It was indescribable,” he said. “There were many victims. I remember coming from the loo and hearing the screaming and realizing the mayhem.”

He said the man had a British accent and that police shot him in twice in the chest. “The one that killed him was the second shot,” he said.

Alec Middleton, who is from Cleveland and came to London for a short holiday before starting a job with J.P. Morgan in New York, was staying at a hostel above a bar with a group of friends from Chicago. As they came downstairs around 10 p.m. they heard a commotion in the bar.

“A man was yelling that he’d heard gunshots,” Mr. Middleton said. “So we instantly went to the back of the bar trying to get away from windows because we didn’t know what was going on. And there was a very large security guard that had a horrified look on his face, and he was screaming ‘terrorist attack’.”

A couple of police officers then told Mr. Middleton and his friends to get out. “We were told just to run,” he said. They ran several blocks and eventually found a room in another hotel.

- Paul Waldie

(Return to top)

How Britain is responding

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street after an attack on London Bridge and Borough Market left at least seven people dead and dozens injured in London, Britain, June 4, 2017. KEVIN COOMBS/REUTERS

Theresa May: The British Prime Minister reacted on Sunday morning after a security meeting by saying things could not continue as they were and that the strategy for dealing with terrorism needed to be reviewed. Ms. May listed four areas where she said a change needed to take place following the recent attacks.

The first was the fight against the “evil ideology” inspiring the repeated attacks, which she called a perversion of Islam and of the truth.The fight could not be won through military intervention alone, she said, adding that there was a need to defend pluralistic British values that were superior to anything offered by the “preachers of hate”.

Secondly, May said, new regulations were needed to reduce the space available to extremists online.

Thirdly, she said, more needed to be done to identify and stamp out extremism across British society.

The fourth area was the counter-terrorism strategy, which May said was robust but needed to be reviewed in light of the changing threat.

’Enough is enough’ in approach to U.K. terror threat: Theresa May 1:27

General election: The attack comes just days before Britons are to vote in a general election on Thursday. There had been calls on Sunday to postpone the vote. Major parties including the ruling Conservative party and opposition Labour have agreed to briefly suspend campaigning. Ms. May said that the election will go through as planned.

(Return to top)

Response from around the world

Canada: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the situation “awful” on Twitter on Saturday night and said that in a statement Sunday morning that “Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack that took place last night in London, United Kingdom, which killed and injured many innocent people. I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed.”



Awful news from London tonight. We're monitoring the situation - Canadians in need of help please see below: https://t.co/NVHwMlD2uu — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 3, 2017

Horrified by the events in London this evening. Canada will always stand by the people of London and is ready to provide assistance. https://t.co/7e7ZEJYHJy — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) June 3, 2017





Newly chosen leader of the Conservative Party Andrew Scheer said that he was “horrified” and Canada stands by Londoners.

United States: U.S. President Donald Trump argued in favour of his proposal to ban travel and immigration of citizens from certain Muslim-majority countries as London authorities responded on Saturday night. He later said that the U.S. was with the people of London and the U.K.

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

In the morning he also appeared to criticize and mischaracterize London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s comments that there is “no reason to be alarmed” by an increased police presence while also railing against political correctness:

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

France: In a statement Sunday denouncing the “abominable and cowardly” attack, recently-elected French President Emmanuel Macron said France will continue fighting “terrorism with all our strength alongside Britain and all other countries concerned.”

Germany: Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was saddened and dismayed by the attack and that Germany stood by Britain’s side in the fight against terrorism.

“Today, we are united across all borders in horror and sadness, but equally in determination,” Merkel said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The Vatican: Pope Francis has offered prayers for the victims of the London attacks during a traditional Sunday blessing following Mass that marked the Pentecost holiday.

Francis invoked prayers that the Holy Spirit “grants peace to the whole world and heal the wounds of war and of terrorism, which also last night, in London, struck innocent victims.”

Russia: Russian president Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Ms. May on Sunday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

“The President of Russia expressed his confidence that the build-up of joint efforts to fight forces of terror all over the world should become the common answer on what happened,” the Kremlin said.

Turkey and the Middle East: Arab Gulf countries and Turkey are condemning the attack. The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait issued separate statements condemning such attacks and expressing their support for the British government.

In Turkey, the foreign ministry has expressed its “deep sadness.” The ministry says that as “Turkey and the Turkish people, who have been subjected to similar attacks many times, we understand and share the pain of the people of the United Kingdom.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman is condemning the “terrorist attacks” in London and expresses sympathy for the families of the victims. Bahram Ghasemi condemned terrorism in “all shapes and aspects regardless of purpose and motive.”

With files from Reuters and The Associated Press

(Return to top)