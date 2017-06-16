Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this Aug. 13, 2004, file photo, Kirk Jones poses for a photo at Terrapin Point on the American side of Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls State Park, N.Y. (Chip Somodevilla/Detroit Free Press via AP)
In this Aug. 13, 2004, file photo, Kirk Jones poses for a photo at Terrapin Point on the American side of Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls State Park, N.Y. (Chip Somodevilla/Detroit Free Press via AP)

Man dies in second attempt to go over Niagara Falls Add to ...

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

A man who survived a plunge over Niagara Falls without protection in 2003 has died after he went over again, this time inside an inflatable ball.

Police tell the Syracuse Post-Standard the body of 53-year-old Kirk R. Jones was found in the Niagara River by the U.S. Coast Guard on June 2.

Detective Sgt. Brian Nisbet of the New York State Park Police says it’s the same man who became the first person to survive an unprotected plunge over the falls in October 2003.

Nisbet says investigators believe Jones attempted to go over the falls inside a 10-foot (3-meter) ball on April 19. The empty ball was recovered by the Maid of the Mist tour boat.

Three others have survived unprotected plunges over the falls since Jones did it.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Erendira Wallenda dangles by her teeth over Niagara Falls (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular