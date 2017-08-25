Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
This screengrab shows police officials and a soldier looking at a man on the pavement in the city centre of Brussels, on Aug. 25, 2017. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)
This screengrab shows police officials and a soldier looking at a man on the pavement in the city centre of Brussels, on Aug. 25, 2017. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Man shot in Brussels after attacking soldiers with a knife: prosecutors Add to ...

Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS — Reuters

Published

Last updated

A man was shot in the centre of Brussels on Friday evening after attacking two soldiers with a knife, Brussels prosecutors said.

The man was critically wounded but was still alive and in hospital, they said. The soldiers were lightly wounded in the attack, one in the face and the other in the hand.

“With the identity that we currently have, it is a 30-year-old man who is not known for terrorist activities,” a spokeswoman for the prosecution service said.

In addition to regular police, Brussels streets are being patrolled by soldiers due to a heightened security threat level in the wake of militant attacks in Paris and the Belgian capital in 2015 and 2016.

In June, troops shot dead a suspected suicide bomber in Brussels’ central train station but there were no other casualties, in what authorities treated a terrorist incident.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Netherlands foils possible concert terrorist attack (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular