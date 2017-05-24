Manchester police say they have made three more arrests in connection with Monday’s bombing at a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande that killed 22 people and wounded 59.

The arrests come as police try to determine whether suicide bomber Salman Abedi acted alone when he set off his explosives at the end of the concert at a Manchester arena.

The government had raised the threat to “critical,” its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session Tuesday night.

More to come

