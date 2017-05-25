Robyn Grayson shook his head as he eagerly stuffed envelopes in a campaign office in south Manchester.

“All we’ve got is democracy,” said Mr. Grayson, who is working for Liberal Democrat candidate John Leech. He welcomed the return to campaigning for the June 8 election, saying it was critical to demonstrate that the city and the country won’t be held hostage by terrorists. “We have to defend our democracy. We can’t let them win.”

Even though this city is still in the grip of the fallout from Monday’s bombing, people like Mr. Grayson are struggling to carry on and bring back some sense of normalcy to Manchester.

For him that means getting back to the election campaign, which began last month but has been halted by all parties since the attack. On Thursday, the parties said they would resume some limited campaigning, and Mr. Grayson joined about a dozen volunteers in a small office to stuff envelopes and make phone calls.

Across town, Andy Hammond, 32, stood near the back of a crowd at St. Ann’s Square in central Manchester. He was there with hundreds of other people for a moment of silence in honour of the 22 people who died in the attack during an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. For him, getting back to normal means resuming his work teaching children music, even though many of them are still shaken by the bombing.

“There’s risk in everything you do,” he said, insisting the bombing won’t stop him from attending concerts and other events. “You just got to do whatever it is you want – you can’t let that stop you.” Mr. Hammond has lived in several cities but returned to Manchester because of its vibrant arts scene and openness to new ideas. “It feels like a pretty fresh city,” he said.

The city’s penchant for music became clear at the end of the moment of silence, when groups of people began singing Don’t Look Back in Anger by hometown band Oasis. “It’s important that we send out a message that we are a united city and that we stand together,” said Carl Austin-Behan, who runs a cleaning company and showed up at the square wearing an “I Love Manchester” T-shirt. “Just sends out a clear message we won’t be beaten by terrorism.”

Throughout the day, though, there were all too many reminders of the horror of Monday. Manchester police released a steady stream of names of those who had died, along with heartfelt comments from family members.

“My stunning amazing beautiful daughter you were my rock you made me so proud with all you had achieved and my gorgeous crazy Philip you made my world a happy place and now you are both my angels flying high in the sky,” said the mother of 18-year old Courtney Boyle.

“Elaine just loved life, and had a major love of music. Despite what has happened to her, she would want us all to carry on regardless and not be frightened by fear tactics, instead she regularly urged us all to rise up against it,” said the family of Elain McIver, a police officer who was off duty and attended the concert with her partner and two children.

Police also carried out several raids across the region and made more arrests. So far, nine people are in custody, as police try to establish whether the bomber, Salman Abedi, had help carrying out the attack.

But by late afternoon, as the sun beat down on an unusually hot day, there was a feeling of midsummer joy as patio bars filled up and restaurants overflowed onto sidewalks. Many people were still celebrating Manchester United’s victory Wednesday night in the Europa League final, a key win that brought fans singing and shouting onto the streets all evening. City workers also continued to prepare for the Great CityGames, an international track and field event that features several races on a specially built track along a downtown street.

“There is no more defiant message that we can send to terrorists than carrying on with our everyday lives, and the Great CityGames will be a powerful symbol of that resilience,” said city council leader Sir Richard Leese. “We will not let those who want to sow fear and division win. This is Manchester, and we do things differently here.”

Back in south Manchester, Mr. Leech, the Liberal Democrat candidate, paused to reflect on how he would approach voters for the first time. He wasn’t sure what to expect as he headed off to a retirement home late Thursday.

Until now, the election campaign had been focused on issues such as health care, social services, taxes and Britain’s future outside the European Union. But the bombing has changed the public mood. The UK Independence Party has already tried to capitalize on the attack, claiming they would be tougher on extremists and saying Prime Minister Theresa May and her Conservative government share responsibility for the attack. The Tories rejected the suggestion and blamed UKIP for trying to politicize the tragedy.

“Sure, people will want to raise their concerns, particularly about safety and safety of kids,” Mr. Leech said. “People will be understandably frightened, angry, upset and concerned about what it means for the future.” His riding includes the mosque Mr. Abedi briefly attended, and he has been in touch with mosque leaders who were outraged by the attack.

But he hopes that soon even the campaign will return to normal. “It will undoubtedly be in people’s minds for the foreseeable future, but I’m sure that by the time the election comes around, people will be focused on all the important issues,” he said.

