Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Journalists, reflected in the window of a coffee shop, demonstrate against the murder of Mexican journalist Javier Valdez as they march to the Foreign Ministry in Santiago, Chile, Friday, May 19, 2017. Valdez, an award-winning reporter who specialized in covering drug trafficking and organized crime, was slain Monday in the northern state of Sinaloa, long a hotbed of drug cartel activity (Esteban Felix/AP)
Journalists, reflected in the window of a coffee shop, demonstrate against the murder of Mexican journalist Javier Valdez as they march to the Foreign Ministry in Santiago, Chile, Friday, May 19, 2017. Valdez, an award-winning reporter who specialized in covering drug trafficking and organized crime, was slain Monday in the northern state of Sinaloa, long a hotbed of drug cartel activity (Esteban Felix/AP)

Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission urges search for abducted journalist Add to ...

MEXICO CITY — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission is urging authorities to locate a journalist and media executive abducted in the southern state of Michoacan amid a wave of media slayings in recent weeks.

Salvador Adame is reportedly the owner and director of the local channel 6TV.

The rights commission says he was grabbed by armed men and forced into a vehicle Thursday night in the city of Nueva Italia, part of a violence-plagued region known as the “Tierra Caliente” or “Hot Lands.”

In a statement Friday, it also called on Michoacan officials to protect Adame’s family and his co-workers at 6TV.

On Monday prominent journalist Javier Valdez was murdered in the northern city of Culiacan, Sinaloa state. He is one of six journalists to be killed in Mexico since early March.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

U.S. judge sets April 2018 trial date for 'El Chapo' (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular