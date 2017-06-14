Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Displaced Iraqi residents who fled their homes walk past ruins along a road at the frontline of the ongoing fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul. (Erik De Castro/Reuters)
Displaced Iraqi residents who fled their homes walk past ruins along a road at the frontline of the ongoing fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul. (Erik De Castro/Reuters)

More than 100 Islamic State fighters attack Iraqi forces in Mosul Add to ...

Qassim Abdul-Zahra

BAGHDAD — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

More than 100 Islamic State militants launched a counterattack in Mosul on Wednesday, killing 11 Federal Police and four civilians in clashes that were still underway, Iraqi security officials said.

The wide-scale assault underscored the extremist group’s resilience in the city despite months of heavy fighting with Iraqi forces backed by U.S. air power.

The militants first sneaked into the western Dandan neighbourhood at dawn from the Tigris River and took over a mosque, where they used loudspeakers to announce the assault and shouted “God is greatest!” before it was bombed from the air, according to an army officer and a police officer.

Then the militants moved to the adjacent neighbourhoods of Dawasa and Nabi Sheet, breaking into houses, clashing with security forces and seizing a Humvee and other weapons. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release information.

IS boasted about the attack in a statement released online.

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces have been battling the extremists in Mosul, the country’s second largest city, since October. The militants are now largely confined to a few neighbourhoods.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

London tower blaze kills several people, injures dozens (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular