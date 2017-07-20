The renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement must focus on finding changes to the deal that U.S. President Donald Trump can claim as victories, but that won’t be harmful to Canada or Mexico, says David MacNaughton, Canada’s envoy to Washington.

In a sneak preview of Ottawa’s strategy for the high-stakes trade talks, Mr. MacNaughton told a forum in the U.S. capital on Thursday that NAFTA’s supporters cannot simply defend the trade deal in its current form. Instead, he suggested, the game will be to propose improvements to the pact that will benefit everyone, but that Mr. Trump can also sell to his base as fulfillment of his campaign promise to overhaul the deal.

Report Typo/Error