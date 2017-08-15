Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland. left, greets Mexico Secretary of the Economy Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal, at the Embassy of Canadian in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Adrian Morrow, Steven Chase and Greg Keenan

WASHINGTON/OTTAWA/TORONTO — The Globe and Mail

The opening round of talks to renegotiate the North American free-trade agreement will move straight to some of the toughest subjects in the deal, including the Chapter 19 dispute resolution provisions, The Globe and Mail has learned.

And the two subjects that have been allotted the most discussion time over the first five days are investment, including Canada’s goal to roll back rules that allow corporations to sue governments, and the digital economy, a wide-ranging topic that includes a push by the United States for Canadian consumers to be allowed more duty-free cross-border online shopping.

